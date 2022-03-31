Sami Hamed joins Admirals as CEO of Jordan business

Steffy Bogdanova
March 31, 2022 9:26 am

Admirals has appointed Sami Hamed as the new Chief Executive Officer of its branch in Jordan, Admiral Markets Jordan. The news was seen in a LinkedIn update on Hamed’s profile.

Hamed joins Admirals from Noor Al Mal in Jordan, where he worked for nearly three years. Hamed also served as the General Manager at Golden Royal Index in the United Arab Emirates for more than five years.

From 2008 to 2011, he was General Manager at Winsor FX in Jordan. Before that, Hamed was Business Partner and Customer Service Manager at One Word Broker for four years.

Admirals

He started his career as Customer Service Officer and Teller Officer at The Housing Bank for Trade & Finance, where he worked between 1994 and 1999.

Hamed holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics as a Major, Financial Banking as a Minor, and a Master’s degree in Economics from Yarmouk University in Jordan.

Earlier in March, the Estonia-based Admirals Group AS operator of FX and CFDs broker brand Admirals, reported 43.9% fall in its annual revenue to €37 million.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
