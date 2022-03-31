Sami Hamed joins Admirals as CEO of Jordan business

Admirals has appointed Sami Hamed as the new Chief Executive Officer of its branch in Jordan, Admiral Markets Jordan. The news was seen in a LinkedIn update on Hamed’s profile.

Hamed joins Admirals from Noor Al Mal in Jordan, where he worked for nearly three years. Hamed also served as the General Manager at Golden Royal Index in the United Arab Emirates for more than five years.

From 2008 to 2011, he was General Manager at Winsor FX in Jordan. Before that, Hamed was Business Partner and Customer Service Manager at One Word Broker for four years.