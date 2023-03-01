Admirals sees €69 million revenue in 2022

The Estonia-based retail FX and CFDs broker, Admirals, has released its interim financial accounts for 2022. The company’s revenue for the second half of the year amounted to €26 million and it registered a net loss of €0.5 million. Admirals Group AS’s revenue for the last six months of 2022 dropped about 40% from the first half of 2022, which saw the broker’s results surge.

Admirals had a record year in 2022, ending with revenue of €69 million and a net profit of €24.1 million. However, this was largely due to the excellent first-half performance. The broker’s operations remained focused on European markets, with European clients contributing 87% of its total trading volume.