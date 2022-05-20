NAGA Group sees €7 million in revenue in April

NAGA Group has published its preliminary financial results for April 2022. During last month, the financial services provider saw the strongest monthly profitability with monthly revenue of €7 million.

The German-based neo brokerage also reported EBITDA ratio jump of almost 50% in April. NAGA saw strong growth across different segments during that period. Additionally, the company also witnessed significant improvement in customer satisfaction, team structure and product innovation.

Benjamin Bilski, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NAGA, commented: