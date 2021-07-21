NAGA Group announces record $15 million revenue with Q2 financial results

Social trading company the NAGA Group has released its 2021 Q2 financial results and with them announced record figures in a number of metrics. This is the 11th quarter in a row where NAGA has posted record growth in terms of revenue. It gives figures for the first six months of 2021 in total, which means that several important comparisons can be made.

During Q2 of 2021, the NAGA group posted revenue of $15 million. When compared to the $6.3 million posted in Q2 of 2020, this is a more than 100% growth rate. It has also posted revenue of $29 million for the first six months of 2021. This is an increase on the first six months of 2020, which brought in $15.7 million. The $29 million for the first half of 2021 also compares favourably to the total revenue for 2020, which sat at $30 million.

If 2021 follows a similar trading pattern to 2020, this puts NAGA on course for total revenues of around $55 million. However, due to the unusual trading carried out during 2020, it is possible that 2021 will see a different pattern play out.