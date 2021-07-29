More than 80% client retention for CMC Markets in Financial Year 2022 Q1

Financial broker CMC Markets has released a trading update for the first quarter of the 2022 financial year. The first update offered is that it has managed to retain over 80% of its client income from the 2021 financial year.

It has also commented that it expects operating costs to increase year on year; this is mainly due to the increased headcount for the company. CMC Markets is still expecting to bring in a net operating income of more than £330 million for the 2022 financial year.

The CEO for CMC Markets, Lord Cruddas, commented:

I’m pleased with our start to this financial year following a record FY 2021. The team is focused on continuing to provide an excellent service to our clients, both in terms of uptime and providing an innovative, market-leading platform.

Despite the positive outlook in the trading update and from the CEO, CMC Markets is also keen to point out that these are forward-looking statements and that this is not a guarantee for the final financial statement for the year as a whole.