CMC Markets expands offering with ‘Signature’ share basket CFDs

Global provider of online trading CMC Markets has expanded its range of products with the launch of signature share baskets. The baskets are designed to highlight company shares which exhibiting similar price behaviour, with good performance and momentum.
CMC markets announced that the first set of launched baskets are based on Relative Rotation Graphs (RRG).
Ed Gotham, Head of Growth at CMC Markets, commented:
We have developed these unique signature share baskets in conjunction with recognised market experts to allow our clients to follow a specific trading methodology.
We know they are always keen to explore new opportunities and the early response to these baskets, designed to focus on strong relative momentum stocks from a range of equity indices, has already been encouraging.
The analytical methodology the new share baskets use identifies stocks exhibiting positive momentum when compared to their benchmark indices. The algorithm also backtests the performance of the stocks.
Julius de Kempenaer of RRG Research added:
Products like this are designed to offer another layer of flexibility and recognise the increasingly sophisticated needs of CMC’s clients. They understand that investment professionals have no shortage of portfolio methodologies at their disposal, so this addition means we are able to provide yet another genuine innovation for those using CMC’s trading platform.
The London-listed broker revealed that now seven RRG Momentum+ share baskets are available, picked from major benchmark equity indices in the USA, Australia, Germany, Hong Kong and the United Kingdom.