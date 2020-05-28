MetaQuotes App Store offers Multi-server PAMM from Brokeree Solutions

The updated Percent Allocation Management Module (PAMM) from Brokeree Solutions offers brokers the ability to unite multiple MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4 servers within one PAMM system. Brokers can instantly provider their clients with the PAMM service across their MetaTrader infrastructure. In this way, traders from MetaTrader 5 services can invest into PAMM accounts on another MetaTrader 5 or MetaTrader 4 and vice versa.

Brokeree Solutions’ new module is now available in the official MetaQuotes App Store for brokers along with other company products.