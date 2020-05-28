MetaQuotes App Store offers Multi-server PAMM from Brokeree Solutions

The updated Percent Allocation Management Module (PAMM) from Brokeree Solutions offers brokers the ability to unite multiple MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4 servers within one PAMM system. Brokers can instantly provider their clients with the PAMM service across their MetaTrader infrastructure. In this way, traders from MetaTrader 5 services can invest into PAMM accounts on another MetaTrader 5 or MetaTrader 4 and vice versa.
Brokeree Solutions’ new module is now available in the official MetaQuotes App Store for brokers along with other company products.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Elina Bagautdinova, CCO of Brokeree Solutions commented:
With the rapid growth in MetaTrader 5 popularity, the number of brokerages which work with several servers and provide both MetaTrader platforms has increased. However, with traditional money management systems, the brokerages were limited in providing the service for one server at a time, and if they wanted to introduce PAMM or MAM accounts on another server, the whole setup would have to be duplicated. Our product aims to tackle this limitation by providing a turnkey solution for brokers, where additional trading servers can be connected in a couple of clicks.