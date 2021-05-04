Brokeree Solutions to integrate with Syntellicore CRM

Licensed MetaTrader 5 application developer Dynamic Works has integrated with Syntellicore CRM with multi-server PAMM offered by Brokeree Solutions, the Estonia-based provider of technology solutions for forex brokers.
The integration will allow brokers to incorporate the benefits of the turn-key money management solution with the customizable back-office system available to fully licensed brokers and white labels.
The extended functionality of the PAMM investment platform enables money managers to attract investors from different MetaTrader servers. The trading conditions provided by the platform can be complemented with Syntellicore to further optimize internal brokerage processes.
Angelos Gregoriou, CEO of Dynamic Works, commented:
We are excited to have integrated our systems with Brokeree, an established Technology Providers in the Forex Industry. The extended functionality of the intuitive PAMM investment platform allows money managers to attract investors from different MetaTrader servers. Enticing trading conditions provided by PAMM can be complemented with Syntellicore to further optimize internal brokerage processes and widen Brokerage service offerings.
Syntellicore is a powerful solution which combines CRM, a Client Area and a Multi-Tier Rebate and Partner Area. It integrates client information and brings connects all aspects of client and partner engagement and retention from lead and opportunity management, support, intelligence reporting and more.
Julia Ilichyova, Operations Director of Brokeree Solutions added:
Partnership with DynamicWorks is an example of long-lasting and productive cooperation. PAMM integration is a continuation of our commitment to establish strong and professional relations throughout the industry. Such integrations of advanced back-office systems and popular money management solutions enables brokers to level-up communication with clients, automate trading platform processes and make business more efficient.
Earlier in March, Brokeree Solution revealed the integration of its flagship Liquidity Bridge solution with global market access provider CMC Markets.