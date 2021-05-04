Brokeree Solutions to integrate with Syntellicore CRM

Licensed MetaTrader 5 application developer Dynamic Works has integrated with Syntellicore CRM with multi-server PAMM offered by Brokeree Solutions, the Estonia-based provider of technology solutions for forex brokers.

The integration will allow brokers to incorporate the benefits of the turn-key money management solution with the customizable back-office system available to fully licensed brokers and white labels.

The extended functionality of the PAMM investment platform enables money managers to attract investors from different MetaTrader servers. The trading conditions provided by the platform can be complemented with Syntellicore to further optimize internal brokerage processes.