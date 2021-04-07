Marex reports net revenues up 18% in 2020

Marex recently published its results for the financial year 2020 and revealed that the company’s net revenue reached $414.7 million. This marks an 18% rise compared to 2019 when the company registered $352.2 million.

The financial report showed a 37% jump in gross revenues reaching $762.4 million in 2020, compared to 2019 when it registered $53.4 million). Marex also reported adjusted operating profit before taxation of $61.5 million in 2020 over $53.4 million in 2019.

The Group noted the importance of its success despite the unprecedented challenges faced last year. The company continued its organic growth with an increase of 33% in headcount.