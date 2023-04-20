M4Markets partners with Acuity to introduce new AI-driven suite of tools

Retail forex and CFDs broker M4Markets is launching a suite of AI-powered tools which provide traders with market insights and data-driven analysis. The new tools are developed in collaboration with data provider Acuity Trading and include Economic Calendar, a Signal Centre, and a Market Sentiment Hub.

The Economic Calendar grants users entry to vital economic metrics and data announcements from more than 100 nations worldwide, encompassing over 1,000 economic events. It utilizes natural language processing (NLP) technology to furnish market sentiment insights, signal technical analysis, and machine learning algorithms that scrutinize institutional publications, news, and market events.