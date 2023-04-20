M4Markets partners with Acuity to introduce new AI-driven suite of tools

Retail forex and CFDs broker M4Markets is launching a suite of AI-powered tools which provide traders with market insights and data-driven analysis. The new tools are developed in collaboration with data provider Acuity Trading and include Economic Calendar, a Signal Centre, and a Market Sentiment Hub.
The Economic Calendar grants users entry to vital economic metrics and data announcements from more than 100 nations worldwide, encompassing over 1,000 economic events. It utilizes natural language processing (NLP) technology to furnish market sentiment insights, signal technical analysis, and machine learning algorithms that scrutinize institutional publications, news, and market events.
At the Signal Centre, a team of professionals employs advanced filtering functionalities to create trading ideas, which are made available for users. The trading ideas are fully transparent and continually monitored for performance to provide feedback for new ideas. Additionally, the Market Sentiment Hub is an AI-based tool that traders can use to rank each trading opportunity, leveraging Dow Jones insights to make informed decisions.
M4Markets’ Group Chief Business Development Officer Nick Jay said:
At M4markets, we are committed to empowering our traders with the latest and most sophisticated resources. Our new AI-powered suite, in collaboration with Acuity, is a game-changer that will provide our traders the latest market insights and data-driven analysis. We are excited to offer this powerful tool to our clients, affording them the opportunity to make more informed investment decisions.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.