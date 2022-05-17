M4Markets completes a capital raising round from Cyprus and Dubai based investors

M4Markets today revealed that following a positive first quarter in 2022, it has completed a capital raising round through the sale of a significant stake to new strategic investors.
The global FX and CFD broker noted that it will use the raised capital to accelerate growth. M4Market’s plans to enhance its products and services through additional advanced technology and automation solutions, improving the corporate governance and ESG frameworks and bringing in additional financial services experienced professionals.
Raising capital and attracting investors has been a priority over the past few months as we realized that M4Markets has grown exponentially, and we needed to optimize our technology and service offering in order to cater to our ever-growing client base. Over the past few months, we broke our monthly record over and over again and we feel that the new capital along with the expertise and leadership brought by the new investor group will enable us to change league altogether and increase substantially the value for our clients.
The capital M4Markets has raised will also allow the broker to continue its expansion plans by penetrating new markets and regions.
Group Business Development Officer Nick Jay commented:
Nick Jay
Our success has set us apart not only in terms of how investors see M4Markets, but especially in how our clients perceive us. We have been committed from the beginning to offering a competitive trading environment for our traders because we simply consider them our biggest asset and we couldn’t be happier with this new development which will allow us to go out, meet and reach out to an even bigger number of traders.
