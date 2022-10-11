M4Markets secures CySEC licence

M4Markets announced on Monday it has obtained a CySEC license, allowing the global FX and CFDs broker to now offer its services and products to European clients.

M4Markets and the group behind it, Oryx Group, revealed that the new license was obtained through the acquisition of the CySEC-regulated company ICC Intercertus Capital Ltd.

According to the official announcement ICC Intercertus Capital Ltd will now operate as M4Markets Europe, under the legal name of Harindale Ltd.