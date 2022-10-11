M4Markets secures CySEC licence

M4Markets has grown significantly over the past two years and strategically it was the logical next step for us to penetrate the European market as a lot of the European traders are experienced and as passionate about trading as we are. We are committed to maintaining the same level of client service that has helped set M4Markets apart and we will continue to improve our offering to meet the needs of our traders.
M4Markets Group CMO Mrs Marilena Iakovou noted:
When we started M4Markets we faced a lot of challenges, it was in the midst of the pandemic, the industry was saturated from competition and against all odds, we’ve managed to position ourselves as one of the most trusted brokers in the industry. The background of the founders of M4Markets is in investment banking and professional advisory services and we have tried to maintain that level of quality and commitment throughout our services to European traders.
