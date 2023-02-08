Former Invaxa CEO Marios Antoniou becomes COO at M4Markets

According to his profile, Antoniou is based in Cyprus. Most recently, he was served as the Chief Executive offshore forex and CFDs broker, Invaxa. He was a founding member of the brand, established last year.

I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Operations Officer at M4Markets!

Prior to Invaxa , Antoniou also worked at Cyprus-based Deltamark Fund Management as a Risk Manager and Executive Director. He spent at the company about a year and half.

His career started at IronFX in 2014 where he worked for a couple of years at the dealing desk. He later joined TOPFX as the Head of Dealing and later became Group Market and Liquidity Risk Management Officer at Hellenic Bank.

M4Markets expanding presence

Antoniou’s appointment follows the company’s announcement from October last year that it has entered the European market by securing a Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF) license. The company obtained the new authorisation through the acquisition of the CySEC-regulated company ICC Intercertus Capital Ltd, which now operate as M4Markets Europe, under the legal name of Harindale Ltd.

Additionally, M4Markets completed a capital raising round from Cyprus and Dubai based investors last year through the sale of a significant stake to new strategic investors aiming to accelerate its growth strategy.