Themis Christou steps down as Group Head of Marketing at M4Markets

Marketing executive Themis Christou today announced he is departing from multi-asset financial trading services provider M4Markets. He revealed this in a LinkedIn post.

Christou has served as Group Head of Marketing at M4Markets since October 2020 and has been with the company for almost two years. In his time with the company, he collaborated with the senior management of the firm and worked on the M4Markets’ expansion across different regions.

Prior to this, Christou worked at Tickmill for over four years. While there, he occupied a range of key senior-level positions including as the Global Head of Marketing Projects.