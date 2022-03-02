IS Prime sees Â£37.9 million operating revenue in 2021

IS Prime, part of the ISAM Capital Markets Group, has published its financial results for 2021. The London-headquartered company saw a turnover of Â£37.9 million for year ending June 2021 (Â£36.1 million year ending March 2020).

Net assets reached Â£18.8m from Â£10.7 million last year.

IS Prime reported operating profit of Â£10.1 million, down from last year. The company attributed the drop to its increased expenditure on in its people, technology and a larger premises in the City, London to accommodate growth.