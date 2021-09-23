IS Prime releases new index and commodity liquidity offering

IS Prime has revealed the launch of a new liquidity solution in indices and commodities. The new release has variable spreads in the major indices and US and UK crude starting from zero during liquid market hours. Clients of ISAM Capital Markets Group will be able to take advantage of more competitive spreads.

In recent years, offering the tightest possible spreads in FX has been an arms race for retail brokers. Spreads in indices and commodities, however, have in many cases remained fixed. IS Prime’s newpricing protocol offers a solution with its pricing methodology being optimised by ISAM Capital Markets’ quants. This methodology was designed to improve on a fixed spread protocol to enhance book yield for retail brokers while at the same time also offering very attractive spreads to the end retail consumer.