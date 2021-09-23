IS Prime releases new index and commodity liquidity offering

IS Prime has revealed the launch of a new liquidity solution in indices and commodities. The new release has variable spreads in the major indices and US and UK crude starting from zero during liquid market hours. Clients of ISAM Capital Markets Group will be able to take advantage of more competitive spreads.
In recent years, offering the tightest possible spreads in FX has been an arms race for retail brokers. Spreads in indices and commodities, however, have in many cases remained fixed. IS Prime’s newpricing protocol offers a solution with its pricing methodology being optimised by ISAM Capital Markets’ quants. This methodology was designed to improve on a fixed spread protocol to enhance book yield for retail brokers while at the same time also offering very attractive spreads to the end retail consumer.
Jonathan Brewer, Commercial Director of ISAM Capital Markets and Managing Partner at IS Prime said:
Having our own proprietary pricing engine for indices and commodities means we can leverage our knowledge of brokers’ requirements to provide a product which is forensically tailored to their needs. This price feed is a true institutional grade offering and it represents a significant competitive advantage for us versus our peers who typically re-sell a price feed they receive from a third party with a mark-up or simply re-sell their retail price feed.
We are very excited about this new product because we believe it will align index and commodity products to price in a very similar way to FX pairs, thereby representing a significant cost benefit as well as an improvement in service to our B2B clients, and in turn to their B2C clients. We are bringing index and commodity pricing up-to-date with the expectations of clients in the 2020s.
IS Prime offers full-service brokerage and execution. As a Prime of Prime, IS Prime’s aggregated pricing is primarily sourced from Tier one institutions, settled through the group’s bank Prime Brokers. ISAM Capital Markets includes FCA regulated IS Prime, SFC regulated IS Prime Hong Kong, and risk management specialist, IS Risk Analytics.