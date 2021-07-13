IS Prime creates new variable spread indices and oil

IS Prime, part of the ISAM Capital Markets Group, announced creating a new spread index swap offering which allows the Group’s clients to trade indices and oil with variable spreads.
The new addition to the company’s offering provides clients with competitive pricing and more accurately reflects the market conditions and available liquidity in these products. Part of the Group’s broader strategy to launch a range of new products, the new launch adds further value to brokers, hedge funds and professional trader clients.
Barry Flanigan, Head of Distribution and Liquidity, IS Prime, commented:
Traditionally, Liquidity Providers offer fixed spreads on indices and oil but we have seen increasing demand from clients for variable pricing. We developed our product in this area for a particular client and are rolling it out on a wider basis to enable more clients to benefit from the competitive pricing available through this model. This is a great example of how we evolve and develop our products in response to client demand.
The ISAM Capital Markets Group provides its clients with full-service brokerage and aggregated pricing sourced primarily from Tier one institutions.
IS Prime recently revealed it has integrated its liquidity with Fortex’s multi-asset trading platform. The Group will offers FX, bullion and Index Swap liquidity through Fortex’s platform and solutions as of this month.