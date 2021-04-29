IS Prime offers liquidity via Fortex

IS Prime has announced it has integrated its liquidity with Fortex’s multi-asset trading platform.
The Group will offer its FX, bullion and Index Swap liquidity through Fortex’s platform and solutions as of this month.
Fortex Technologies was founded in 1997. The company has a neutral, multi-asset trading platform focused on the FX, equities, and crypto markets. Fortex offers XForce suite, ECN, infrastructure hosting to regional banks, hedge funds, asset managers, broker dealers and professional traders around the globe to enhance liquidity access, improve execution workflows and support sophisticated trading strategies.
Barry Flanigan, Head of Distribution and Liquidity, IS Prime commented:
Our partnership with Fortex provides us with an additional global distribution channel. It builds on our strategy of connecting to the key platforms in our industry, ensuring that IS Prime’s liquidity is easily accessible to as wide a pool of brokers, banks, hedge funds and professional traders as possible.
Daniel Chen, CEO, Fortex added:
Our newly released XForce 2.0 multi-asset trading platform packs liquidity aggregation, order and risk management, MT4/5 Bridges, FIX API, hosting, and multiple trading GUI in one valued SaaS offering. It is broker neutral and liquidity agnostic, with a sole-mission to facilitate interconnectivity of our global clients to their best trading counterparties. Having IS Prime joining this open and collaborative financial ecosystem is a significant step towards that goal.
IS Prime, part of ISAM Capital Markets Group, offers full-service brokerage and execution. As a Prime of Prime, the company offers aggregated pricing mainly provided by Tier one institutions and settled through the group’s bank Prime brokers. ISAM Capital Markets also includes regulated by the SFC, IS Prime Hong Kong and risk management specialist, IS Risk Analytics.
Earlier in April, Eduard Poltavsky joined IS Prime as Sales Director. At the newly created position, Poltavsky’s focus falls mainly on sales of IS Prime’s Agency Execution service to banks, hedge funds and asset managers across the EMEA region.