Invast Global announces plans to acquire GMO-Z.com Trade UK

Invast Financial Services Pty Ltd., trading as Invast Global, today revealed its plans to acquire GMO-Z.com Trade UK Limited from GMO Financial Holdings Inc.

Following the acquisition, GMO-Z.com Trade UK will become the UK subsidiary of the Australian-headquartered Invast Global, a subsidiary of securities brokerage INV Inc.

The 2012 established London-based GMO-Z.com Trade UK has a registered capital of 1.5 million pounds. The company was established in 2012 in London. GMO-Z.com’s Tokyo-based owner, GMO Financial Holdings, Inc. was in incorporated in 2012 in has a registered capital of 705 million yen with total assets of 996,049 million yen.

According to the official announcement, INV Inc.’s board of directors has agreed to purchase the full shareholding of GMO-Z.com Trade UK. The press release does not detail execution date of the share transfer as it is subject to FCA’s approval.