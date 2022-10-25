Invast Global announces plans to acquire GMO-Z.com Trade UK

Invast Financial Services Pty Ltd., trading as Invast Global, today revealed its plans to acquire GMO-Z.com Trade UK Limited from GMO Financial Holdings Inc.
Following the acquisition, GMO-Z.com Trade UK will become the UK subsidiary of the Australian-headquartered Invast Global, a subsidiary of securities brokerage INV Inc.
The 2012 established London-based GMO-Z.com Trade UK has a registered capital of 1.5 million pounds. The company was established in 2012 in London. GMO-Z.com’s Tokyo-based owner, GMO Financial Holdings, Inc. was in incorporated in 2012 in has a registered capital of 705 million yen with total assets of 996,049 million yen.
According to the official announcement, INV Inc.’s board of directors has agreed to purchase the full shareholding of GMO-Z.com Trade UK. The press release does not detail execution date of the share transfer as it is subject to FCA’s approval.
The announcement comes after Invast Global established its first European office in Cyprus as part of its strategy to build a global network of distribution channels. The acquisition of GMO-Z.com will provide Invast Global with access to a deep pool of talent, particularly in the areas of quantitative trading and market making, as well as strengthen relationships with existing clients and potential clients as well as vendors and partners.
Takeshi Kawaji, President and CEO of INV Inc. explained:
Takeshi Kawaji
As we continue to expand globally, we look for opportunities that match our business strategy with product offerings that align with our expertise. Upon examination, it became clear that GMO-Z.com Trade UK complemented our existing businesses in Tokyo, Sydney and Cyprus. We see great opportunities for continued growth and are excited about the future possibilities this acquisition creates.
Gavin White, CEO of Invast Global added:
Gavin White
As a multi-asset Prime Brokerage that has merged many decades of experience in Japanese online broking with some of the sharpest institutional brokerage executives in the industry to build a bespoke liquidity offering, this acquisition will speed up our global expansion plans that began with the office in Cyprus. This gives us access to the UK market that will further enhance our value proposition to our existing clients and enable us to continue to grow and service more clients.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.