Interactive Brokers sees 13% revenue drop in Q2 2022

Interactive Brokers has published its financial results for the second quarter of 2022. The US trading platform saw a significant decline in revenue and income in the last three months.

According to its financial report, the broker earned $656 million in net revenue in Q2 2022. This is nearly a 13% decrease from the $754 million during the same period last year. On an adjusted basis, the figure was $717 million.

The company noted that its commission-based revenue was up 5% to $322 million. The numbers were pushed by high customer options and futures trading volume with a lower stock volume.

The net interest income also increased 27% to $348 million. However, it was offset by a $175 million dip in income from the other sources to a loss of $57 million. The segment was pushed to losses by investment of several non-recurrence gains.