Interactive Brokers Group reports $754 million net revenue

Interactive Brokers has released its second quarter trading update reporting strong financial results.

The company’s net revenue reached of $754 million, almost 40% rise compared to $539 million during the same period in 2020.

Income before income taxes was $541million, in comparison Interactive Brokers reported income before income taxes of $222million for the same period in 2020. Adjusted net revenues also registered substantial increase.

The commission revenue rose 11% to $31 million in Q2 202. The company also reported a 40% spike in net interest income, while administrative expenses saw a significant fall.