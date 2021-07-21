Menu

Interactive Brokers Group reports $754 million net revenue

Brokers July 21, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Interactive Brokers has released its second quarter trading update reporting strong financial results.

The company’s net revenue reached of $754 million, almost 40% rise compared to $539 million during the same period in 2020.

Income before income taxes was $541million, in comparison Interactive Brokers reported income before income taxes of $222million for the same period in 2020. Adjusted net revenues also registered substantial increase.

The commission revenue rose 11% to $31 million in Q2 202. The company also reported a 40% spike in net interest income, while administrative expenses saw a significant fall.

Interactive Brokers
Share via

Diluted earnings per share were $1.00 for the quarter ended 30 June 2021. During the second quarter of last year, they were $0.40.

Earlier this week, Interactive Brokers revealed a new simple stock pricing for European investors.

The company also saw customer accounts jump 61% from the same quarter last year to 1.41million. Customer equity rose 79% from last year’s second quarter to $363.5 billion

In December 2020, the broker expanded the its presence in Europe by opening a new business entity in Ireland.

Related News

X
NAGA Group announces record $15 million revenue with Q2 financial results…BrokersNAGA offers copy trading as its primary focus to customers. It saw this aspect of its business grow significantly when compared to 2020 figures. Durin…

Interactive Brokers Group reports $754 million net revenue

0
Send this to a friend