Interactive Brokers releases mobile trading platform IMPACT

Interactive Brokers Group has launched IMPACT for investors around the globe. The mobile trading application is designed to help investors align their portfolios with their values in an easy way.

IMPACT’s design is simple and intuitive and streamlines the sustainable investing process. The release of the app to users globally comes at a moment when ESG considerations has gained importance to investors on a global scale.

Will Peterffy, ESG Director at Interactive Brokers, commented:

IMPACT takes the utility and values alignment offered by our Impact Dashboard and places it in the palm of the investor’s hand. We’re leading a new generation of investors making values-based investments by enabling them to develop their own conscious investment plan based on their personal values providing accountability and transparency.

With the new mobile trading platform, users can select their investment criteria from 13 impact values and principles including Clean Air, Pure Water, Ocean Life, Land Health, Consumer Safety, Ethical Leadership, Gender Equality, Racial Equality, LGBTQ Inclusion, Company Transparency, Sustainable Product Lifecycle, Mindful Business Models, and Fair Labor & Thriving Communities. They can also select to exclude investments based on 10 categories such as animal testing, business ethics controversies, corporate political spending and lobbying, energy-intensive, fossil fuels, greenhouse emissions, hazardous waste, high water usage, tobacco, alcohol and gambling, and weapons and gun manufacturers.