Interactive Brokers registers 70% increase in revenue in Q3

Interactive Brokers has published its financial results for the third quarter of 2022. The US trading platform registered revenue of $790 million in the three months between July and September 2022.

According to the financial report, the number jumped 70% compared to the third quarter of the previous year.

On an adjusted basis, the figure reached $847 million from $650 million.

The net interest income surged 73% to $348 million, with higher benchmark interest rates and customer credit balances. Revenue generated from commission was only 3% higher, reaching $320 million.

During the second quarter of 2022, the broker recorded a 13% decrease on yearly basis in net revenue to $656 million in net revenue.