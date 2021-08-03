Integral sees average daily volumes of $44 billion in July

The company registered average daily volumes (ADV) of $44 billion in July. This represents a 13.7% MoM fall compared to June when it reached $51 billion.

The company reported month-over-month dips but still follows upward direction on yearly basis

FX technology provider Integral released its trading volumes across its trading platforms for July 2021.

The July ADV reached 17.6% increase YoY, compared to the same period last year.

The broker’s ADV encompasses volumes traded across the group’s liquidity network which includes TrueFX and Integral OCX, in aggregate.

In July, Integral revealed that UAE retail brokerage GoDoFX selected Integral MarginFX to support the growth of its FX and CFD business.