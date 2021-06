FX technology provider Integral released its trading volumes across its trading platforms for May 2021.

The company reported a rise in May following slight month-over-month decreases in April. Integral also registered a steady growth on yearly basis.

The company registered average daily volumes (ADV) of $46.9 billion in May 2020. This represents an 8.3% MoM rise compared to April when it reached $43.3 billion.