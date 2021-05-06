Integral reports ADV of $43.3 billion in April

FX technology provider Integral released its trading volumes across its trading platforms for April 2021.
The company reported a decrease in April following the heights of March but still registered a steady growth on yearly basis.
The company registered average daily volumes (ADV) of $43.3 billion in April. This represents a 19.2% MoM rise compared to March when it reached $53.6 billion.
The April ADV was 26.4% YoY higher compared to the same period last year.
The broker’s ADV encompasses volumes traded across the group’s liquidity network which includes TrueFX and Integral OCX, in aggregate.