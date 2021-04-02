Integral reports ADV of $53.6 billion in March

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Last month was also the second-highest monthly volumes on record for the company with the highest ever being March 2020 during the height of the pandemic-induced volatility.
The volumes increase in March follows a recent upward trend at Integral seen in the last few months. The rise is attributed to the increasing activity on TrueFX over the last 6 months and since TrueFX volumes were reported in the group’s monthly ADV.
The broker’s ADV encompasses volumes traded across the group’s liquidity network which includes TrueFX and Integral OCX, in aggregate.