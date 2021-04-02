Integral reports ADV of $53.6 billion in March

FX technology provider Integral released its trading volumes across its trading platforms for March 2021 with a small rise compared to February and steady growth on yearly basis.

The company registered average daily volumes (ADV) of $53.6 billion in March This represents a 6.3% MoM rise compared to February when it reached $50.4 billion.

The March ADV also reached 3.6% YoY growth compared to the same period last year.