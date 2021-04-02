Menu

Integral reports ADV of $53.6 billion in March

Brokers April 2, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


FX technology provider Integral released its trading volumes across its trading platforms for March 2021 with a small rise compared to February and steady growth on yearly basis.

The company registered average daily volumes (ADV) of $53.6 billion in March This represents a 6.3% MoM rise compared to February when it reached $50.4 billion.

The March ADV also reached 3.6% YoY growth compared to the same period last year.

Integral volumes report
Share via

Last month was also the second-highest monthly volumes on record for the company with the highest ever being March 2020 during the height of the pandemic-induced volatility.

The volumes increase in March follows a recent upward trend at Integral seen in the last few months.  The rise is attributed to the increasing activity on TrueFX over the last 6 months and since TrueFX volumes were reported in the group’s monthly ADV.

The broker’s ADV encompasses volumes traded across the group’s liquidity network which includes TrueFX and Integral OCX, in aggregate.

Related News

X
CMC Markets expects over £390 million in operating income for the FY21…BrokersThis is the second time the brokerage is updating its income expectations for the financial year 2021. In January the company expected the net operati…

Integral reports ADV of $53.6 billion in March

0
Send this to a friend