Integral reports 10% increase in ADV with $50.4 billion in February

FX technology provider Integral released its trading volumes across its trading platforms for February 2021 with a small rise compared to January and steady growth on yearly basis.
The company registered average daily volumes (ADV) of $50.4 billion in February. This represents 10% MoM rise compared to January when it reached $45.8 billion.
The February ADV also reached 26.3% YoY growth compared to the same period last year.
The broker’s ADV represents volumes traded across the group’s entire liquidity network, including TrueFX and Integral OCX, in aggregate.
Integral’s global trading network provides services for FX market participants, including banks, brokers, asset managers, and hedge funds.
