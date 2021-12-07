Integral onboards Riina Sulonen to lead global marketing initiatives

Integral, a financial technology company, today revealed hiring Riina Sulonen to lead its global marketing initiatives.
Sulonen brings more than 16 years of experience in B2C and B2B marketing. At Integral, she will drive the marketing strategy of the company’s SaaS products and services. Sulonen will play an essential role in the company’s goal to further expand its footprint in cloud computing in the financial services industry.
The latest addition to the team comes alongside recent strategic new appointments Julian Elliot, Senior Product Director, and Ina Patrascu, Director in the EMEA sales team. These recent hires will support the accelerated adoption of Integral’s cloud-based technology by the wider global financial markets.
We welcome Riina to the Integral team and are excited to see her bring vast marketing experience with a deep understanding of the financial markets. Her experience in communications, brand awareness and partnering with sales is important as we continue to grow and expand globally.
Sulonen said:
I am excited to be joining a leading technology company which is at the forefront of the development and deployment of cloud-based SaaS technology in financial markets. As the industry continues to shift to cloud technology, Integral is well-placed to deliver the implementation of world class technology infrastructure to financial institutions and enabling them to better serve their clients.
Independent writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.