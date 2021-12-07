Integral onboards Riina Sulonen to lead global marketing initiatives

Integral, a financial technology company, today revealed hiring Riina Sulonen to lead its global marketing initiatives.

Sulonen brings more than 16 years of experience in B2C and B2B marketing. At Integral, she will drive the marketing strategy of the company’s SaaS products and services. Sulonen will play an essential role in the company’s goal to further expand its footprint in cloud computing in the financial services industry.

The latest addition to the team comes alongside recent strategic new appointments Julian Elliot, Senior Product Director, and Ina Patrascu, Director in the EMEA sales team. These recent hires will support the accelerated adoption of Integral’s cloud-based technology by the wider global financial markets.