Integral average daily volumes reach $50.5 billion in October 2021

Brokers November 12, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


FX technology provider Integral released its trading volumes across its trading platforms for October 2021.

The company reported slight upticks in October on monthly, as well as yearly basis.

The company registered average daily volumes (ADV) of $50.5 billion in October.

Integral volumes report
This represents a 12.5% MoM rise compared to September 2021

The August ADV reached 15.3% growth compared to the same period in 2020.

The broker’s ADV encompasses volumes traded across the group’s liquidity network which includes TrueFX and Integral OCX, in aggregate.

Earlier this week, FXCM Pro and Integral unveiled a centrally cleared platform for CFDs.

