FXCM Pro and Integral unveil cleared CFD platform

FXCM Pro and Integral, have revealed today the launch of a centrally cleared platform for CFDs.
The first cleared contract for CFD users with the new service was executed with liquidity for the transaction provided by Jump Trading.
The CFD Prime platform brings the benefits of Prime Brokerage to the CFD market, including consolidated margin, account opening and netting, resulting in reduced transacting costs. Integral’s technology will enable users to trade in standardized CFD products such as major indices, commodities and crypto currencies, leveraging the prime brokerage services of FXCM Pro in conjunction with liquidity from market makers including Jump Trading.
Brendan Callan, CEO of FXCM Group, commented:
We are committed to upgrading the trading experiences of our clients, and our new CFD Prime service is the latest in the long line of our innovations designed to do exactly that. We’re harnessing 20 years of experience, as well as leveraging the latest advancements in technology to pave the way for a more diverse and vibrant global CFD trading community on our platform.
Harpal Sandhu, Founder and CEO of Integral, said:
Integral’s innovations have always been centered on providing clients with unrivalled access to credit and liquidity. Unlocking direct access to leading CFD market makers through a single credit and technology relationship is a big step forward in what has been a bilateral market, until now.
Bo Bjurgert, Head of Business Development at Jump Trading, added:
This innovation is a truly ground-breaking development in the CFD market structure. By enabling LPs and customers to trade directly with each other, without the burden of managing multiple bilateral relationships, traders of CFD products will realize significant liquidity and cost benefits.
FXCM Pro will provide its balance sheet along with its post-trade infrastructure so that clients can benefit from the margin and operational benefits of a single account. Integral’s technology platform will allow clients to use a single connection to get aggregated prices and transact with multiple liquidity providers without having to go through multiple bilateral relationships.