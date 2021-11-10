FXCM Pro and Integral unveil cleared CFD platform

FXCM Pro and Integral, have revealed today the launch of a centrally cleared platform for CFDs.

The first cleared contract for CFD users with the new service was executed with liquidity for the transaction provided by Jump Trading.

The CFD Prime platform brings the benefits of Prime Brokerage to the CFD market, including consolidated margin, account opening and netting, resulting in reduced transacting costs. Integral’s technology will enable users to trade in standardized CFD products such as major indices, commodities and crypto currencies, leveraging the prime brokerage services of FXCM Pro in conjunction with liquidity from market makers including Jump Trading.