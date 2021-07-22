IG Group shows revenue of £853.4 million for the financial year 2021

The trading platform IG Group has released its financial results for the year ending 2021. It has shown positive growth for the company in several important areas. These results are in comparison to the year ending 2020, so they don’t show a historical comparison.

The financial results for IG Group also take into account the acquisition of tastytrade, the financial trading network. This acquisition saw IG Group take on the learning hub that tastytrade offers as well as tastyworks which covers actual financial trading. The net trading revenue for IG Group increased from £649.2 million in 2020 to £853.4 million in 2021. This is an increase of more than 30%, which shows positive growth for the company. Taking the tastytrade acquisition into account, the adjusted net revenue comes in at £861.3 million. This is due to the hedging costs that IG Group had to undertake to finance the deal.

On top of the increased revenues, The IG Group also showed an increase in active clients. It rose from 239,600 in 2020 to 313,300 in 2021. This is another increase of just over 30%. This shows that the active client base increased, but the average spend per client remained around the same amount. New clients increased to 134,800 in 2021 compared to 96,900 in 2020.