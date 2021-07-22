Menu

IG Group shows revenue of £853.4 million for the financial year 2021

The trading platform IG Group has released its financial results for the year ending 2021. It has shown positive growth for the company in several important areas. These results are in comparison to the year ending 2020, so they don’t show a historical comparison.

The financial results for IG Group also take into account the acquisition of tastytrade, the financial trading network. This acquisition saw IG Group take on the learning hub that tastytrade offers as well as tastyworks which covers actual financial trading. The net trading revenue for IG Group increased from £649.2 million in 2020 to £853.4 million in 2021. This is an increase of more than 30%, which shows positive growth for the company. Taking the tastytrade acquisition into account, the adjusted net revenue comes in at £861.3 million. This is due to the hedging costs that IG Group had to undertake to finance the deal.

On top of the increased revenues, The IG Group also showed an increase in active clients. It rose from 239,600 in 2020 to 313,300 in 2021. This is another increase of just over 30%. This shows that the active client base increased, but the average spend per client remained around the same amount. New clients increased to 134,800 in 2021 compared to 96,900 in 2020.

IG Group also saw new client retention rates staying at similar levels to past years. It does mean that the company lost a more significant number of legacy clients than in past years, but the higher number of new clients covered this shortfall.

Profit before tax for the trading platform came in at £450.3 million. This is an increase of over 50% for 2020, which saw pre-tax profits of £295.9 million.

Despite these positive performances, IG Group has retained the same dividend level as 2020 with a payout of 43.2 pence per share. However, this could be offset by the basic earnings per share, which saw a 54% increase from 2020.

June Felix, CEO of IG Group, commented on the results:

This record set of results has been delivered during a global pandemic and is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our people, the long-standing investments in making our technology resilient, and the strength of our client offering.

The positive results come after Bridget Messer announced that she would be stepping down from her role as Executive Director and CCO of IG Group. She will be staying in position until the next AGM to ensure that there is a smooth transition period.

