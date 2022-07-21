IG Group sees 16% increase in revenue in FY22

IG Group Holdings plc has published its trading report for the financial year 2022 ended on 31 May 2022.
During this period, the company saw a 16% jump in net trading revenue. The total number reached £972.3 million, compared to the previous year, when it was £837.3 million.
Adjusted net trading revenue, excluding the one-time hedging gain used for the tastytrade acquisition, reached £966.5 million, up 14% from FY21. Adjusted total revenue, including interest on client money, also went up 14% YoY to £967.3 million. The total revenue for the period stood at £973.1 million, up 16% from the previous year.
The London-listed company reported that profit before tax was up by 7% to £477 million compared to the previous year’s £446 million. On an adjusted basis, profit before tax came in at £494.3 million, up by 4%.
This year’s record results show how we have achieved consistent, strong financial performance while we continue our journey to become a more diversified, innovative, global fintech. Our forward-looking strategy has positioned us well to capitalise on a significantly larger total addressable market and to take advantage of the ongoing shifts towards self-directed investing. We are now operating on an entirely new scale.
According to IG Group’s published numbers, the number of total active clients grew 31% to 381,500. In 2021, this number was 291,200. The number of active clients fell 2% on a pro forma basis, but remained above pre-pandemic levels.
Of the total revenue, OTC leveraged derivatives accounted for £811.5 million in FY22, increasing 2% compared to the previous year. However, stock trading and investments dropped 13% to £33.8 million.
