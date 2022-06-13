GCEX obtains licenses by the Danish FSA

Digital brokerage GCEX today announced it has secured two licenses by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority, the FSA. The rapidly growing company has obtained a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license and authorisation to provide currency exchange to professional clients.

With the newly acquired VASP license GCEX will be able to provide clients with transfer of virtual currencies, exchange between virtual currencies and fiat currencies, as well as between different types of virtual currency.

GCEX is also regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and has offices in London, Copenhagen, Glasgow and Kuala Lumpur. The digital brokerage currently offers over 40 coins and tokens as well as FX liquidity from Tier 1 providers and a wide range of technology solutions.