GAIN Capital reports $101 million net revenue for Q2 2020

The US online trading services provider, GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP), announced its trading volumes for the second quarter of 2020.
GAIN reported that its net income reached to 14.3 million, or $0.37 per share for the first three months of 2020. Compared to last year, the company reported net loss of $0.9 million. The company delivered a record $77.3 million last quarter.
The net revenue amounted to $101 million for Q2, compared to last year’s first quarter when it was $75.5 million.
Adjusted net income reached to $15.2 million, or $0.40 per share and adjusted EBITDA for the Q2 2020 was $28.9 million.
Glenn Stevens, CEO of GAIN Capital commented:
A second quarter of high volatility, due in part to the ongoing economic concerns over the COVID-19 virus, allowed Gain to continue to benefit from high daily volumes, up 28% year on year, revenue capture of $150 plus improved operational leverage arising from a successful focus on cost efficiency over the past 2 years. Adjusted EBITDA was more than double the prior year's at $29m, a margin of 29% compared to last year's 17%, with adjusted EPS of $0.40 taking the half year to $2.48 earnings per share.
Stevens added:
Client metrics in the second quarter further improved over the strong first quarter, as 42% more clients placed their first trade compared to the first quarter, an increase of 141% over prior year. These new clients, together with increased engagement from the large client base who opened accounts with us in 2019, helped improved our 3-month trailing active accounts by 34% over last year to a new record level. In addition, we look forward to the closing of the acquisition by StoneX Group (formerly INTL FCStone Inc.), which remains on track to complete later this quarter.