GAIN Capital reports $101 million net revenue for Q2 2020

The US online trading services provider, GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP), announced its trading volumes for the second quarter of 2020.

GAIN reported that its net income reached to 14.3 million, or $0.37 per share for the first three months of 2020. Compared to last year, the company reported net loss of $0.9 million. The company delivered a record $77.3 million last quarter.

The net revenue amounted to $101 million for Q2, compared to last year’s first quarter when it was $75.5 million.

Adjusted net income reached to $15.2 million, or $0.40 per share and adjusted EBITDA for the Q2 2020 was $28.9 million.