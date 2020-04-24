GAIN Capital releases Q1 results, reports $77.3m net income

The US online trading services provider, GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP), announced its trading volumes for the first quarter of 2020.

GAIN reported that its net income surged to 77.3 million, or $2.06 per share for the first three months of 2020. Compared to last year, the company reported net loss of $28.4 million.

The net revenue skyrocketed to $185.7 million for Q1, compared to last year’s first quarter when it was 38.4 million.

Adjusted net income amounted to $78.6 million, or $2.09 per share and adjusted EBITDA for the Q1 2020 was $114.4 million.