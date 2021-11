FXSpotStream, the provider of a multibank FX aggregation service for spot FX trading, has just published its monthly metrics for October 2021.

The company registered $50.455 billion in average daily volumes in October 2021, its third highest ever.

The numbers were 29.75% higher than in October 2020 and 4.35% more than in September 2021.

The company’s overall volume reached $1.060 trillion, surpassing the $1 trillion mark for a sixth time this year.