FXSpotStream sees $41.36 billion ADV in August

September 2, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova


FXSpotStream, the provider of a multibank FX aggregation service for spot FX trading, has just published its monthly metrics for August 2021.

The company saw $41.358 billion in average daily volumes in August 2021, a 13.68% month-over-month decrease compared to July when it reached $47.911 billion.

The ADV for July stood at a 0.47% increase year-over-year.

The company’s overall volume reached $909.879 billion, up 5.26% YoY, compared to August last year.

FXSpotStream’s ADV YTD rose 13.42% to $48.486 billion when compared to the same period last year.

The August ADV numbers are based on 22 trading days.

