FXSpotStream sees 20.5% jump in September ADV

FXSpotStream, the provider of a multi-bank FX aggregation service for spot FX trading, has released its monthly metrics for September 2022.
Last month, the average daily volume came in at $73.35 billion.
September overtook March 2022 as the firm’s highest ADV ever. The numbers increased by 20.5% compared to the previous month when the ADV stood at $60.90 billion.
Additionally, the ADV was 51.7% higher compared to the same period during the previous year.
In September, FXSpotStream’s overall volume stood at $1.61 trillion. The numbers were 15% up from the $1.40 trillion, recorded in August 2022. The overall trading volume of the firm has surpassed $1 trillion every month since the beginning of the year.
