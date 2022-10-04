FXSpotStream sees 20.5% jump in September ADV

Steffy Bogdanova
October 4, 2022 11:47 am

FXSpotStream, the provider of a multi-bank FX aggregation service for spot FX trading, has released its monthly metrics for September 2022.

Last month, the average daily volume came in at $73.35 billion.

September overtook March 2022 as the firm’s highest ADV ever. The numbers increased by 20.5% compared to the previous month when the ADV stood at $60.90 billion.

Additionally, the ADV was 51.7% higher compared to the same period during the previous year.

In September, FXSpotStream’s overall volume stood at $1.61 trillion. The numbers were 15% up from the $1.40 trillion, recorded in August 2022. The overall trading volume of the firm has surpassed $1 trillion every month since the beginning of the year.

The company stated:

This YoY growth is an indicator of the continued market share gains as FXSpotStream continues to grow at the fastest rate of any FX service reporting volumes.

September also completes the third quarter for FXSpotStream. The company recorded its the highest volume quarter in its history with $4.36 trillion and ADV of $66.05 billion.

The ADV recorded from January to September, came in at $12.32 trillion, up by 30.4% compared to the same period last year.

The September ADV numbers are based on 22 trading days.

