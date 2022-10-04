FXSpotStream sees 20.5% jump in September ADV

FXSpotStream, the provider of a multi-bank FX aggregation service for spot FX trading, has released its monthly metrics for September 2022.

Last month, the average daily volume came in at $73.35 billion.

September overtook March 2022 as the firm’s highest ADV ever. The numbers increased by 20.5% compared to the previous month when the ADV stood at $60.90 billion.

Additionally, the ADV was 51.7% higher compared to the same period during the previous year.