FXSpotStream sets a new record with $70.1 billion ADV in March

The March ADV numbers are based on 23 trading days.
The company also noted that last month completes the highest volume quarter in its history. In first quarter of 2022, FXSpotStream recorded $3.988trillion, with a Q1 ADV of $62.313billion. This is a 21.54% increase compared to the same period last year.
