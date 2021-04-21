FXOpen’s Australian arm adds US equity CFDs trading

Global forex and CFD broker FXOpen has just announced that their ASIC-regulated business unit, FXOpen AU, are adding equity markets to its product portfolio. The brokerage will now offer more than 100 US shares to trade as CFDs on an ECN account, US companies such as Facebook, Tesla and Amazon.
The global FXOpen group first launched Equity markets last year and it has reported that they are very popular amongst its clients.
Gary Thomson, Chief Operating Officer at FXOpen UK commented:
We’ve seen an increased uptake in equity trading in recent months within our UK brokerage and are delighted to widen the reach of equity markets to the wider FXOpen group.
The official announcement said:
“Clients of FXOpen can access leverage of 1:5 on US Stock CFDs, with no dealing desk and no trade restrictions.”
FXOpen recently added a new form of payment option without fees, making depositing funds even easier for clients. The Australia Post business, POLi service, offers an online payment option, allowing clients to use their internet banking to transfer funds into their trading account, completely free of charge.