LeapRate
Menu
Menu

FXOpen UK adds equity markets and Hong Kong 50 Index to its product portfolio

Brokers August 20, 2020 —by Valentina Kirilova  0


FXOpen UK, the London based FCA regulated FX and CFD broker, has just announced the introduction of equity markets into their product portfolio, alongside the addition of the Hong Kong 50 Index.

FXOpen UK clients can now trade over 100 US shares such as Apple, Facebook and Amazon, as CFDs on an ECN account. The broker shares that this is just the start of its equity product expansion, with additional equity markets being launched in the near future.

Share via

Gary Thomson, Chief Operating Officer at FXOpen UK commented:

As the US is home to some of the worlds largest companies,  I’m delighted we’re able to give our clients the opportunity to trade these shares as CFDs. We are continually evaluating our product offering to strive to provide the best possible trading conditions.

The company have also recently announced they have connected additional liquidity providers to their ECN, making both their FX and CFD spreads some of the most competitive in the market.

Read more:

Related News

arrow
X
eToro launches cloud computing with new portfolio for retail investors…BrokersCloud computing underpins many of the technologies which are being used on a daily basis, including email, video streaming and social media. Cloud ser…

FXOpen UK adds equity markets and Hong Kong 50 Index to its product portfolio

0
Send this to a friend