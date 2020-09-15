FXCM adds Volatility Index CFDs to its trading offer

Online FX and CFD trading and cryptocurrencies provider FXCM announced expanding its trading offering of available trading instruments with the addition of Volatility Index CFDs.
Volatility Index CFD offers tracking the future volatility markets, rather than the stock prices and with that provides clients with the opportunity to profit directly from the unprecedented market, irrespective of which way the market is heading.
The new product has ticker symbol VOLX and has the recently launched CBOE Mini VIX Future as the underlying asset. VOLX uses the price of options on the S&P 500 and determines how volatile they will be from the current date to the option’s expiration date. The Volatility Index CFD expires monthly in conjunction with the underlying future and restarts on the new front contract.
FXCM’s customers can buy micronized VOLX CFDs at 1/10th of the size of the mini VIX or 1/100th of the standard VIX Future. The company’s clients can also benefit from 10:1 leverage (5:1 for ESMA regulated clients), significantly reducing the cost of entry.
Offering contracts on a fractional basis allows FXCM’s investors more control over how much risk they wish to take on,and how much money they are willing to spend, on a monthly basis.
Brendan Callan, CEO of FXCM commented:
2020 has been a big year for volatility and we are continuing to maximise trading opportunities for clients wanting to make the most of this market turbulence. With a CFD based on the VIX™, volatility is now the tradable instrument and our customers can speculate on the extreme movements that have dominated the markets this year. By significantly reducing the allowable trading size, we are making this instrument accessible to all types of traders.
Last week, FXCM announced the launch of the SMS Trading Alerts service to help users spot potential trading opportunities, covering shares, forex, gold and many other tradable instruments