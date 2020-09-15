FXCM adds Volatility Index CFDs to its trading offer

Online FX and CFD trading and cryptocurrencies provider FXCM announced expanding its trading offering of available trading instruments with the addition of Volatility Index CFDs.

Volatility Index CFD offers tracking the future volatility markets, rather than the stock prices and with that provides clients with the opportunity to profit directly from the unprecedented market, irrespective of which way the market is heading.

The new product has ticker symbol VOLX and has the recently launched CBOE Mini VIX Future as the underlying asset. VOLX uses the price of options on the S&P 500 and determines how volatile they will be from the current date to the option’s expiration date. The Volatility Index CFD expires monthly in conjunction with the underlying future and restarts on the new front contract.