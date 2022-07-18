FXCM appoints Paul Gyles as chief marketing officer

Online forex and CFD trading services provider FXCM Group, LLC today revealed it has appointed Paul Gyles as Chief Marketing Officer.
Based in London, Gyles brings more than 15 years of experience as a senior, strategic and transformational leader. With expertise accumulated in director level marketing positions, he has held roles at online trading provider, IG as well as Sony and, most recently, M&G.
In his new position as chief marketing officer at FXCM, Gyles will be responsible for driving the branding and marketing strategy for the firm. He will work to ensure provider of online FX and CFD trading continues to be client first, trader driven.
Paul has broad marketing and management experience and a proven track record in high paced financial services and technology environments, so we’re delighted to have him join the FXCM team. It’s an exciting time for FXCM and we’re confident Paul’s wealth of experience and expertise will prove invaluable in ensuring FXCM remains the premier retail broker of choice.
Paul Gyles, CMO of FXCM, said:
I’m excited to join the FXCM team at a time of growth and expansion. I’m looking forward to driving the firms’ branding and marketing strategy, ensuring its best-in-class offering continues to stand out in a competitive market.
