FXCM appoints Paul Gyles as chief marketing officer

Online forex and CFD trading services provider FXCM Group, LLC today revealed it has appointed Paul Gyles as Chief Marketing Officer.

Based in London, Gyles brings more than 15 years of experience as a senior, strategic and transformational leader. With expertise accumulated in director level marketing positions, he has held roles at online trading provider, IG as well as Sony and, most recently, M&G.

In his new position as chief marketing officer at FXCM, Gyles will be responsible for driving the branding and marketing strategy for the firm. He will work to ensure provider of online FX and CFD trading continues to be client first, trader driven.