FXCM expands its French, German and UK share offerings

Brokers October 18, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova


FXCM Group, LLC, international provider of online forex, CFD and crypto trading services, has just announced it has doubled its French, German and UK share offerings on its commission-free Single Share CFD offering.

The expansion follows FXCM’s launch of single share CFD trading in Australia with zero data fees and commissions earlier this year. The company has focused on growing its product offering during the past year.

FXCM offers trading services in Hong Kong, the UK, the US, Australia, and large parts of Europe. The expansion of the company’s offering allows its clients to trade on an extensive number of listed firms around the world hefty commission and data subscription fees charged by the majority of trading providers.

Brendan Callan, CEO of FXCM, commented:

By doubling our French, German and UK shares, we have highlighted our commitment to being a “Client first – Trader driven” firm. We have a strong focus on delivering the ultimate trading experience for clients around the world, and we are pleased to continually upgrade and expand our offering to create more opportunities and options for our entire global client base.

