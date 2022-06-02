The Financial Commission announces Pepperstone as its latest member

The Financial Commission has revealed Pepperstone Markets Limited as its newest approved Member.

Pepperstone is the latest online brokerage to join the self-regulatory organization. The new addition in its ranks highlights the increased interest and demand for independent external dispute resolution (EDR) services among FX industry participants.

According to the official announcement, the status of an approved member of Pepperstone Bahamas regulated entity took effect on 1 June 2022. This membership grants the brokerage and its customers access to a wide range of services and membership benefits such as protection for up to €20,000 per client, backed by the Financial Commission’s Compensation Fund.

Financial Commission COO, Nikolai Isayev commented: