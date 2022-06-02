The Financial Commission announces Pepperstone as its latest member

Steffy Bogdanova
June 2, 2022 10:25 am

The Financial Commission has revealed Pepperstone Markets Limited as its newest approved Member.

Pepperstone is the latest online brokerage to join the self-regulatory organization. The new addition in its ranks highlights the increased interest and demand for independent external dispute resolution (EDR) services among FX industry participants.

According to the official announcement, the status of an approved member of Pepperstone Bahamas regulated entity took effect on 1 June 2022. This membership grants the brokerage and its customers access to a wide range of services and membership benefits such as protection for up to €20,000 per client, backed by the Financial Commission’s Compensation Fund.

Financial Commission COO, Nikolai Isayev commented:

We are pleased to welcome such an accomplished company and internationally recognized brand into our membership ranks, once again highlighting the fact that our services can benefit traders and brokers in all regions of the world.

Pepperstone Bahamas Executive Officer, Tyrone Fitzgerald commented:

At Pepperstone, we’re focused on ensuring that our clients, partners, suppliers and employees are proud to be part of an organisation that is trusted, regulated and committed to doing what’s right to improve experiences.

Through membership with the Financial Commission, brokerages and their clients can benefit from unbiased 3rd party mediation platform that helps resolve complaints in instances when parties are unable to directly come to an agreement over disputes.

Last year, the Financial Commission added the online brokerage IC Markets as a member.

