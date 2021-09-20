Fullerton Markets enters an esports sponsorship with MiTH

This collaboration will allow Fullerton Markets to showcase tis brand across all MiTH team assets which include their pro kit and jerseys, always-on team content, and brand ambassador channels.

Since it was founded in 2012, MiTH has been home to popular esports athletes and live streamers in Thailand. “Made in Thailand” also known as “MiTH”’s founders have a professional gaming and television host background. Fast-growing esports company in the East Ampverse recently completed a majority stake acquisition of the team.

CEO of Fullerton Markets Mario Singh, commented:

We are thrilled to partner with Ampverse, the region’s leading esports organisation to expand our reach to young professionals via their favourite esports teams. As we segment and target different audiences, we have spotted parallel interests in today’s youths who are both immersed in esports and also well-informed about trading and investing. This partnership with Ampverse and MiTH offers the perfect opportunity for Fullerton Markets to engage this lucrative Gen-Z demographic. More than ever, our youths are invested in stocks, currencies and crypto. We see ourselves playing a big part in providing them with world-class education, products and services as they blaze their trail in the financial markets.

Ampverse Co-Founder and Chief Gaming Officer Matthias Meti Beyer, added:

We aim to work with esports communities which are driven by passionate, smart and hungry founders. I am thrilled to welcome Fullerton Markets as a long-term strategic partner across MiTH’s PUBG PC and FIFA pro teams. We share similar values and can’t wait to work with Fullerton Markets to take our partnership to the next level.

The official announcement highlighted their expectation of worlds of gaming and finance’s collaboration to accelerate globally. Some brands have invested in esports communities to reach Gen-Z audiences across the region. More partnerships in these industries are expected in the future.

Fullerton Markets recently launched a prepaid MasterCard for their VIP clients as an additional method to withdraw their profits easily.