Fullerton Markets adds 10 cryptocurrencies for trading

Fullerton Markets has officially added cryptocurrencies to their list of trading instruments. The new offer provides efficiency to their clients, catering to the trading needs with a one-stop platform.

As the global crypto market capitalisation is approaching $3 trillion and Bitcoin and Ethereum trading near their all-time highs, Fullerton Markets noted that it is a perfect time for the launch.

Fullerton Markets has added 10 of the most popular cryptocurrencies including Cardano, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin, DogeCoin, Polkadot, Ethereum, Chainlink, Litecoin, Ripple and Stellar. The new additions are all pared with the US dollar.