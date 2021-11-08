Fullerton Markets adds 10 cryptocurrencies for trading

Fullerton Markets has officially added cryptocurrencies to their list of trading instruments. The new offer provides efficiency to their clients, catering to the trading needs with a one-stop platform.
As the global crypto market capitalisation is approaching $3 trillion and Bitcoin and Ethereum trading near their all-time highs, Fullerton Markets noted that it is a perfect time for the launch.
Fullerton Markets has added 10 of the most popular cryptocurrencies including Cardano, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin, DogeCoin, Polkadot, Ethereum, Chainlink, Litecoin, Ripple and Stellar. The new additions are all pared with the US dollar.
All trades on Fullerton Markets are executed directly without requotes. The company uses “Straight Through Processing” (STP), passing on customers’ trades directly to its tier-one liquidity providers. Clients of Fullerton Markets can come onboard, get that strategy going and start trading on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Ripple or Stellar.
Mario Singh, CEO of Fullerton Markets, said:
Apart from being a disruptor in the trading industry, we also guarantee the best fund safety and security. We want all of our clients to have peace of mind when it comes to the safety of funds, so that they can focus on generating profits from the financial market.
To kickstart the launch, Fullerton Markets partnered with the Global Bitcoin Festival 2021.
Mario Singh added:
We’ve envisioned ourselves as a disruptor in the trading industry since the beginning. And we’ve done exactly that, establishing a brand that takes pride in fund security, swift execution, and wealth creation.