Fullerton Markets appoints Rahul Sodhy as new CEO

Asia-based brokerage Fullerton Markets, today revealed the appointment of Rahul Sodhy as its new Chief Executive Officer.

With more than 15 years of experience in the financial services sector and more than 23 years of overall experience as business leader, Sodhy is an industry veteran in the world of global online trading.

In the previous global brokerage he worked at, Rahul served as Vice President from 2009 to 2016. He played a significant role in grooming new talents and building key partnerships all over Asia.