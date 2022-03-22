Fullerton Markets appoints Rahul Sodhy as new CEO

Asia-based brokerage Fullerton Markets, today revealed the appointment of Rahul Sodhy as its new Chief Executive Officer.
With more than 15 years of experience in the financial services sector and more than 23 years of overall experience as business leader, Sodhy is an industry veteran in the world of global online trading.
In the previous global brokerage he worked at, Rahul served as Vice President from 2009 to 2016. He played a significant role in grooming new talents and building key partnerships all over Asia.
It’s an absolute honour to head the talented team at Fullerton Markets. I’ve seen the company grow from strength to strength over the years and I’m really excited to lead us even further into the future as a world-class multi-asset brokerage.
Mario Singh, founder of Fullerton Markets and non-executive chairman, added:
Mario Singh
Our winning culture revolves around passion, excellence, commitment, sustainability, speed, and service. When it comes to sustainability, leadership renewal is important so that fresh ideas can be implemented. I am beyond excited to have Rahul lead us bigger and stronger on the global stage.
