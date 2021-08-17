Fullerton Markets unveils prepaid MasterCard for VIP clients

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Mario Singh, CEO of Fullerton Markets, said:
Our aim to be at the forefront of innovation and financial services has led us to the creation of the prepaid card for our VIP clients. This is a new feature in addition to the wide range of withdrawal options that Fullerton Markets is currently offering to our clients, including local bank transfer, cryptocurrency and digital wallet. Aside from being digital-friendly and easy to manage, the prepaid MasterCard is also safer and more convenient to use.
Today’s announcement reinforces our commitment to continually add massive value to our clients and partners.
The prepaid MasterCard also supports contactless payments and cardholders will be able to tap and pay in their daily activities.