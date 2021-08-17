Menu

Fullerton Markets unveils prepaid MasterCard for VIP clients

August 17, 2021


Fullerton Markets has launched a prepaid MasterCard for their VIP clients as an additional method to withdraw their profits with ease.

The new prepaid MasterCard works as a cashcard. It is suitable for day-to-day use including in-store purchases and cash withdrawals via ATM machines.

Eligible clients can choose between virtual card or a physical card based on personal preference.

Mario Singh, CEO of Fullerton Markets, said:

Our aim to be at the forefront of innovation and financial services has led us to the creation of the prepaid card for our VIP clients. This is a new feature in addition to the wide range of withdrawal options that Fullerton Markets is currently offering to our clients, including local bank transfer, cryptocurrency and digital wallet. Aside from being digital-friendly and easy to manage, the prepaid MasterCard is also safer and more convenient to use.

Today’s announcement reinforces our commitment to continually add massive value to our clients and partners.

The prepaid MasterCard also supports contactless payments and cardholders will be able to tap and pay in their daily activities.

